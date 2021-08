Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Duke’s Waikiki has appointed Andrew “Drew” Crocker as its general manager. He previously worked at the restaurant from 2002 to 2014 in a variety of capacities including floor manager, service manager and assistant general manager. For the past three years, Crocker has served as general manager of Duke’s Waikiki’s sister restaurant, Hula Grill Waikiki.

Gay & Robinson Inc. has appointed Mitch Silver as the new company president. Silver has over 30 years of experience in land management and finance. He served as senior vice president at Hunt Development in Honolulu overseeing both commercial and community land planning of large tracts in West Oahu and the Big Island. Prior to serving at Hunt, he worked for a large international engineering firm, Fluor Corp., where he oversaw new military family housing initiatives in Hawaii and on the mainland.

