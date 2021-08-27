Pac-Five’s football opener canceled

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An ILH season-opening football game between Pac-Five and Saint Louis I-AA has been canceled.

The Hawaii Baptist Academy Athletics Twitter page announced the cancellation. The game was scheduled to be at 5 p.m. today at Aloha Stadium.

No explanation was given for the decision, but athletic programs and schools continue to operate under tight protocols regarding exposure to the COVID-19 virus.