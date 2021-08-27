Sports Pac-Five’s football opener canceled By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! An ILH season-opening football game between Pac-Five and Saint Louis I-AA has been canceled. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. An ILH season-opening football game between Pac-Five and Saint Louis I-AA has been canceled. The Hawaii Baptist Academy Athletics Twitter page announced the cancellation. The game was scheduled to be at 5 p.m. today at Aloha Stadium. No explanation was given for the decision, but athletic programs and schools continue to operate under tight protocols regarding exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Previous Story Rainbow Wahine volleyball team will finally hit the floor on Friday