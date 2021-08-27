comscore Rainbow Wahine volleyball team returns to the court after nearly two years away | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine volleyball team returns to the court after nearly two years away

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rainbow Wahine have been training for this weekend for a long time.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Rainbow Wahine have been training for this weekend for a long time.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Tiffany Westerberg warmed up during practice earlier this month in preparation for today’s season opener against Fairfield.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Tiffany Westerberg warmed up during practice earlier this month in preparation for today’s season opener against Fairfield.

Count Fairfield coach Todd Kress among those curious to see how Hawaii will shape up in its return from a nearly two-year women’s volleyball hiatus. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up