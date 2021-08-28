comscore Editorial: Rerouting Kamehameha Highway near Laniakea Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Rerouting Kamehameha Highway near Laniakea Beach

  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 People cross Kamehameha Highway in front of Laniakea Beach in 2019.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    People cross Kamehameha Highway in front of Laniakea Beach in 2019.

In 2011, the state Department of Transportation (HDOT) began a project to realign a stretch of Kamehameha Highway near Laniakea Beach, for good reason: Shoreline erosion and relentless sea level rise threaten to undermine the stability and reliability of the roadway. It needs to be moved inland. Read more

