Free business courses target minority women

The Enterprising Women of Color Business Center at YWCA Oahu is seeking applicants for its Cohort 4 Business Certification training courses that are slated to start Sept. 28.

Applications are now available and due by noon Sept. 13. Interested candidates can learn more at ywcaoahu.org/mbda-ewoc or email mbdaewoc@ ywcaoahu.org.

The courses will be held online and are free to qualified businesses, with a focus on minority women-owned businesses, thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency.

Cohort 4 has two phases:

>> Cohort 4A is an overview course with one Zoom session on Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This includes an introduction to government and corporate supplier diversity programs and benefits; certifying agencies/processes; and requirements and required documents. Anyone interested is welcome to register.

>> Cohort 4B is a more in-depth course after Cohort 4A ends. It includes three Zoom sessions: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and one session on a to-be- determined Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The Business Center seeks qualified applicants who work full time on the business they are interested in certifying, have monthly financial statements, have filed personal or business taxes the past three calendar years (i.e., 2018, 2019 and 2020), have access to a computer or a laptop needed to participate in workshops (access via smartphone or tablet not recommended) and have document editing or writing capabilities for interactive class lessons.

The courses aim to expand contracting opportunities for local entrepreneurs. Instructors Mari and Jose Villa of Villa Business Consulting Inc. have been working with these certification programs since 2008 and will provide expertise and in-depth knowledge to help participants navigate and thrive in these areas.