Hawaii public schools continue to see more infections linked to COVID-19

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  Campbell High School in Ewa Beach has the state's largest enrollment and has the most coronavirus cases with 52. "As cases increase in the broader community, we are seeing a similar increase in cases in our schools," said interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi

The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb at the state’s public schools as the Department of Education on Friday reported 557 new staff or student cases over the past week. Read more

