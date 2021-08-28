Hawaii public schools continue to see more infections linked to COVID-19
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:26 p.m.
Campbell High School in Ewa Beach has the state’s largest enrollment and has the most coronavirus cases with 52. “As cases increase in the broader community, we are seeing a similar increase in cases in our schools,” said interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi