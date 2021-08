Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Anthology Group, an integrated marketing and communications company, has announced two promotions and two hires:

>> Altagracia “Alty” Falvey was promoted to senior account executive from account executive in the advertising/ digital group.

>> Pomai Lopez was promoted to associate producer from broadcast coordinator in the advertising/digital group.

>> Amy Kelly was hired as director of market research for the company’s research group. Kelly has a background in financial services, higher-education publishing and health care.

>> Leia Gladstone was named research project coordinator for the research group. Gladstone is a University of Hawaii graduate.

