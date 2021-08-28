comscore Woman files complaint alleging sexual assault by Honolulu divorce lawyer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Woman files complaint alleging sexual assault by Honolulu divorce lawyer

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A Waikiki couple has filed a civil complaint in Circuit Court against a Honolulu lawyer alleging he sexually assaulted the wife in August and September 2019 after he was retained as the wife’s divorce lawyer. Read more

Previous Story
Native Hawaiian leaders urge the lahui to help stop COVID-19 surge

Scroll Up