comscore Hawaii sweeps Fairfield in return to volleyball court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii sweeps Fairfield in return to volleyball court

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Amber Igiede went up for the kill against Fairfield on Friday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Amber Igiede went up for the kill against Fairfield on Friday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle passed the ball against the Fairfield University Stags.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle passed the ball against the Fairfield University Stags.

After a 623-day gap between matches, Hawaii enjoyed a quick night’s work in the long-awaited return of Rainbow Wahine volleyball. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team returns to the court after nearly two years away

Scroll Up