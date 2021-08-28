Hawaii sweeps Fairfield in return to volleyball court
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:07 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Amber Igiede went up for the kill against Fairfield on Friday.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle passed the ball against the Fairfield University Stags.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree