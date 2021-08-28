Hawaii takes ‘rock walk’ to historic Rose Bowl venue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

PASADENA, CALIF. >> In the second year of what has become a day-before-game routine, the University of Hawaii football team did its “rock walk” on Friday afternoon, this time at the iconic Rose Bowl.

Walking shoulder to shoulder, the Rainbow Warriors reflected on their past and supporters for the first 50 yards. For the final 50 yards, they had Rose-colored visions of today’s season opener against UCLA.

UH, which is a football-only member of the Mountain West, is a 17.5- to 18-point underdog to UCLA of the Pac-12.

But the Warriors appeared optimistic following Friday’s hour-long workout at Maranatha High in Pasadena. After lunch and study hall at the hotel, they went to the Rose Bowl for the rock walk. The ritual received the name because a rock, bearing the team’s creed, is carried during the 100-yard walk.

Earlier this week, head coach Todd Graham reminisced about watching telecasts of the Rose Bowl’s namesake New Year’s Day game. Graham has coached on fields across America during a 30-plus-year career. But, he noted, “it’s different in the Rose Bowl.”

The Rose Bowl is set in a Los Angeles suburb known for scientists and artists. Apartment Therapy named Pasadena as one of the “Coolest Suburbs in America.” The Rose Bowl also has a different aroma, with a grass field that is freshly cut before each game. It is where a 10-year-old Calvin Turner dreamed of growing up to play, against UCLA, just like his idol, former USC running back Reggie Bush.

“Now I’m playing in the Rose Bowl,” said UH’s Turner, who is used as a running back, receiver, wildcat quarterback and returner. “Playing in the Rose Bowl is going to be a great experience.”

Last year, Turner transferred from Jacksonville, which dropped its football program after the 2019 season.

Jacksonville’s average home attendance was 1,807 that year. A large crowd is expected at 91,316-seat Rose Bowl.

“Playing in the Rose Bowl means a lot to me,” UH linebacker Darius Muasau said. “I watched a lot of games growing up, seeing the Rose Bowl played there every year.”

Today’s game also will be significant for the Bruins. Because of the pandemic, there were no fans allowed at last year’s UCLA games. Matt Sykes, a second-year Bruins wideout, has yet to play in front of UCLA fans.

“I’m excited,” said Sykes, who completed his Saint Louis School studies in December 2019. “I’ve only heard good things about the Rose Bowl, so I can’t wait.”

The Bruins have tried to build enthusiasm from students this week. Groups of fans were invited to attend practices. UCLA is on a quarter system, and the first day of fall instruction will be Sept. 20.

“Just having fans out here at practice during fall camp has been a blessing so far and being able to meet people,” UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said. “Everybody’s’s excited for the game. … I know just having a packed crowd out there will make guys even a little more excited.”

Both teams are trying to make opening statements. Seven of the Warriors’ 13 games are on the road. The Bruins are seeking to defeat a nonconference opponent for the first time since Chip Kelly was hired as head coach in 2018. The Bruins’ last nonconference victory was against UH in 2017.