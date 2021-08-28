comscore Hawaii takes ‘rock walk’ to historic Rose Bowl venue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii takes ‘rock walk’ to historic Rose Bowl venue

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In the second year of what has become a day-before-game routine, the University of Hawaii football team did its “rock walk” on Friday afternoon, this time at the iconic Rose Bowl. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team returns to the court after nearly two years away

Scroll Up