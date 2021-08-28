Patrick Murray keeps family tradition alive at Little League World Series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Williamsport, Pa. >> For two years Honolulu’s Patrick Murray would come home to his room and dream of playing in the Little League World Series.

His room is filled with his brother Chandler’s mementos and awards from playing with Honolulu’s 2018 championship team.

Patrick Murray completed the goal as a member of this year’s Honolulu squad, which is on the cusp of playing for a Little League championship. It has been an unbelievable experience for the young ball player.

“When I saw everything, I thought I should have gone up there in 2018 when they won it all,” Patrick Murray said. “My brother texts me before games and wishes me good luck for the next game. He tells me to get up and hit the ball out of the park.”

It was a memorable experience for Patrick, who watched the games alongside his mother, Eveline, who was experiencing a devastating health crisis that forced her to remain home. Fully recovered, the mother of three, — who is a registered nurse, and licensed masseuse, along with owning a restaurant — is making her first appearance at the series with Patrick.

“It’s so different from watching the games back at home,” Eveline Murray said. “It’s amazing. You don’t get to experience the thrill of waiting for the next game and the anticipation. It feels like a dream. It’s just such a blessing to be here. I think about how fortunate our boy is to be here.”

For Patrick’s father, Dr. Patrick Murray, it’s the second time getting to visit Williamsport. He was with Chandler during the 2018 championship, keeping Eveline and Patrick updated throughout the run.

The family has built a legacy for the Honolulu program as it sits one win away from a championship berth. The Honolulu team will play Michigan in a rematch today at 9:30 a.m. at Lamade Stadium.

“Dr. Murray, once this process has been going, he’s been a great help with the parents,” Honolulu manager Brandon Sardinha said. “He helped them with hotels to stay at and what we should be doing. He’s very proud. I can only imagine what it’s like for him to have two sons.”

For the family, Williamsport has been a place to build legacies and memories that will last for a long time. Dr. Patrick Murray and his wife met nearly 30 years ago, building a family that supports each other through love. It’s clear when both speak about their kids.

“It’s a great reward for the hard work they put in,” Dr. Patrick Murray said with a slight break in his voice. “It’s emotional. Just watching them all compete, it’s a great tournament. It’s a great reward for them.”

Patrick Murray has made an impact in nearly every game throughout the Series.

In Honolulu’s 9-1 win over Connecticut to open the Series, Murray came on as a pinch hitter to record a single. In the second game, an 11-3 win over Nebraska, Murray reached on a walk, later scoring on a single from Zack Bagoyo.

“It’s quite an honor for them to be part of a team like this,” his father said. “You put in the hard work to make it and go forward with it. It’s pretty special.”

Murray’s fourth at-bat in the series, which came against Michigan, might have been his best. He patiently selected a pitch and drove in down the right-field line. Just as it looked like Murray would have an extra-base hit, Michigan’s first baseman made an impressive catch for an out.

“Every moment and everything the team does,” Eveline said when asked for a favorite moment. “Their song at the end of every game. That’s the most touching. They sing a Hawaiian song, and it shows the parents they are thanking them.”

The team has shown appreciation for more than their parents since landing in Williamsport. They’ve thanked fans and opponents for the experience throughout the trip. Honolulu is one of the most approachable teams at the facility.

It’s rare when teams grant access to players outside of press conferences after the games. Honolulu has made a point to be seen at the complex, honoring the tradition in Central Pennsylvania.

“In Hawaii we are very proud people,” Sardinha said. “Even though we are competitive playing against each other, when somebody makes it this far, we get behind them all the way. We support them and feel a lot of pride for them.”

It’s that community and sense of accomplishment throughout the entire state that has brought Patrick and his family’s story full circle at the 2021 Little League World Series.

The family, along with the entire state, has supported the team and each other. Chandler gave his awards to his brother Patrick, who used them for years as motivation to reach the Series himself. He gave his jerseys to his mother and father, who wear them for every game in support and as good luck charms.

When Sardinha knew his team had qualified he reached out to 2018 manager Gerald Oda and Chandler Murray. Both were quick to share insight into the process of surviving the 10-day tournament.

“We have been in constant contact through text and Zoom calls,” Sardinha said. “They offered advice on their experience. The players told us about their experience here. What to expect. It was less of a surprise for the kids and us. It’s been really great to have their input.”

The Murrays have become a perfect symbol for the state that has come together in support of Honolulu Little League. The kids play without pressure as a limited number of supporters cheer from the stands. Despite not hearing them directly, cheers from the fans back home are deafening and felt throughout the team.

“Any time a Hawaii (team) comes to the Series, even back in 2005 and 2008, everybody is gathered around the TV for watch parties,” Sardinha said. “Watching them win it all, it felt like a victory for the whole state. It was a big win for the whole state.”

With the support of teammates, coaches, family and the entire state of Hawaii every player has a chance to grab some hardware and history of their own.

Only one will be able to add to a collection started in 2018 and passed down from a loving brother and family.