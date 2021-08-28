Patrick Murray keeps family tradition alive at Little League World Series
- By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Honolulu’s Patrick Murray led off first during the 2021 Little League World Series on Wednesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree