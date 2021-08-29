comscore Column: Replace wasteful wars with diplomacy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Replace wasteful wars with diplomacy

  • By David Strand
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • U.S. MARINE CORPS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Finnish coalition forces assisted evacuees for onward processing during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 24.

    U.S. MARINE CORPS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Finnish coalition forces assisted evacuees for onward processing during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 24.

I am deeply appreciative and grateful that our president has shown the courage and fortitude to finally end our military involvement in Afghanistan. Read more

Previous Story
Column: E hoka paha ka mea e koho ‘ia ma ‘Amelika

Scroll Up