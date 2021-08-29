comscore Bailey Barnes returns to the stage in Manoa Valley Theatre’s season opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Bailey Barnes returns to the stage in Manoa Valley Theatre’s season opener

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Bailey Barnes most recently performed as Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere in MVT’s summer production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bailey Barnes most recently performed as Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere in MVT’s summer production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

Born and raised in Nanakuli, Bailey Barnes grew up in a multicultural household — her father is Native Hawaiian, Filipino and ­African American, and her mother is Native Hawaiian and Portuguese. Read more

Previous Story
KCC Farmers Market closing through Sept. 18 due to COVID-19 surge

Scroll Up