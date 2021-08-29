comscore Review: Blow by blow, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is pure entertainment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Review: Blow by blow, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is pure entertainment

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

  • COURTESY MARVEL STUDIOS Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and Awkwafina (Katy) appear in a scene from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

    Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and Awkwafina (Katy) appear in a scene from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

  • COURTESY MARVEL STUDIOS Meng’er Zhang (Xia­ling), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and Awkwafina (Katy) appear in a scene from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

    Meng’er Zhang (Xia­ling), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and Awkwafina (Katy) appear in a scene from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

With heart, humor and a cornucopia of kick-ass kung fu, Marvel Comics’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” fulfills its promise to bring diversity to its universe of superheroes, delivering it with stylish panache. Read more

