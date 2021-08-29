Review: Blow by blow, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is pure entertainment
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY MARVEL STUDIOS
Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and Awkwafina (Katy) appear in a scene from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
-
COURTESY MARVEL STUDIOS
Meng’er Zhang (Xialing), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and Awkwafina (Katy) appear in a scene from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree