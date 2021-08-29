comscore Acting chiefs leading key Honolulu agencies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Acting chiefs leading key Honolulu agencies

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 4 Acting HPD Chief Rade K. Vanic has run the department since June 30.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 4

    Acting HPD Chief Rade K. Vanic has run the department since June 30.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 Acting Fire Chief Lionel E. Camara Jr. has been at the helm since Feb. 28.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020

    Acting Fire Chief Lionel E. Camara Jr. has been at the helm since Feb. 28.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Acting EMS Chief Christopher Sloman has managed his division since March.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2020

    Acting EMS Chief Christopher Sloman has managed his division since March.

As Hawaii battles a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens to overrun hospitals and health care workers, three of Honolulu’s four first-responder agencies lack permanent leaders, and the acting chiefs are coordinating a response to a global public health crisis while lobbying for the top job. Read more

Previous Story
Woman files complaint alleging sexual assault by Honolulu divorce lawyer

Scroll Up