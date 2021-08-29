Acting chiefs leading key Honolulu agencies
By Peter Boylan
-
Today
- Updated 11:56 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 4
Acting HPD Chief Rade K. Vanic has run the department since June 30.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020
Acting Fire Chief Lionel E. Camara Jr. has been at the helm since Feb. 28.
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2020
Acting EMS Chief Christopher Sloman has managed his division since March.
