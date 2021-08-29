Hawaii County agrees to improve disability services

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Justice Department has reached a settlement agreement with Hawaii County to resolve a complaint that the county’s transportation services did not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Read more

Under the terms of the agreement, the county and its Mass Transit Agency must maintain, promptly repair and keep vehicle lifts on fixed-route buses; take steps to accommodate individuals with disabilities when accessibility features such as lifts are inoperable; and announce stops on all fixed routes to ensure individuals who are legally blind are aware of their location.

The agreement includes other stipulations that transit system drivers undergo ADA training and report compliance of the requirements to the Justice Department.

The agreement is in response to an investigation initiated by the federal agency after it received a complaint alleging transportation services provided by the Mass Transit Agency were not ADA-compliant. The investigation substantiated claims of deficiencies in the fixed-route Hawaii Island Hele-On Bus service that included buses that were frequently deployed with inoperable lifts.

“In numerous instances, MTA returned buses with inoperative lifts to service on subsequent service days, without successful repairs having been made, including for periods in excess of 30 days,” the Justice Department said.

It also determined bus operators did not routinely announce transfer points, major intersections and destination points and intervals along a route to aid individuals with disabilities.

Of the county’s paratransit service known as Hele-On Kakoo Paratransit, the federal agency found a substantial number of untimely pick-ups and drop-offs.

John Andoh, interim administrator of the Mass Transit Agency, said an action plan is in place to address the issues and that a number of the conditions in the settlement agreement have been resolved.

“We’re reviewing the final agreement and we’re using the action plan as a tool to implement the agreement,” Andoh said.

“We’re pleased to work with DOJ on finalizing the agreement,” he added, noting the county is committed to ensuring accessibility and availability of transportation services to individuals with disabilities.

The county has 49 fixed-route vehicles in its fleet operated by contractor Roberts Hawaii and seven paratransit vehicles operated by contractor Ace One Taxi.

