Hawaii News

Hawaii’s former first lady Vicky Cayetano makes run for governor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Vicky Cayetano is the head of Hawaii’s largest commercial laundry, with hotel and hospital clients across the state

    Vicky Cayetano is the head of Hawaii’s largest commercial laundry, with hotel and hospital clients across the state

Vicky Cayetano — a business executive, entrepreneur and former first lady of Hawaii — plans to officially launch her campaign for governor Monday as a Democrat, she told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Read more

