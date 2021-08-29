Hawaii’s former first lady Vicky Cayetano makes run for governor
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vicky Cayetano is the head of Hawaii’s largest commercial laundry, with hotel and hospital clients across the state
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree