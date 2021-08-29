Hawaii Baseball Report – August 29, 2021

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

>> Mets pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (Saint Louis) continued his rehab tour Tuesday with two scoreless, hitless innings (one strikeout) for the Low Class A St. Lucie Mets against the Dayton Tortugas, affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds. Yamamoto is scheduled to go three innings for St. Lucie today.

>> Outfielder/second baseman Kean Wong racked up some frequent-flyer miles last week. The Los Angeles Angels recalled him from the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees on Aug. 22, then optioned him back a day later. Two days later, they recalled him again before optioning him back to the Bees on Friday. Wong’s first call-up of the week had fortunate timing, as he went with the Angels to South WIlliamsport, Pa., for the Little League Classic against the Cleveland Indians. MLB has played a game at the site of the Little League World Series during the event since 2017. Wong and catcher Kurt Suzuki visited with the team from Honolulu during a rain delay of its game against Hastings, Neb., giving some advice and taking pictures with the team.

>> Pitcher Joey Cantillo stepped up his rehab with three innings Thursday for the Indians’ rookie league team in Arizona. He has totaled five scoreless innings across two appearances, surrendering two hits and a walk while striking out seven. Cantillo is expected to report to the Double-A Akron Rubber- Ducks when his rehab is complete. The Kailua graduate was traded to the Indians by the San Diego Padres last August but has yet to make a non-rehab appearance for the organization. The 21-year-old, a 16th-round pick in 2017, went 10-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 2019 pitching for two of the Padres’ Single-A teams. He struck out 144 batters and walked 34 in 1112⁄3 innings.

>> Catcher Kekai Rios has lifted his batting average 93 points in the past three weeks by going 16-for-31 with five multi-hit games.

>> Despite a rocky second outing in rookie ball, the A’s promoted pitcher Hunter Breault to the Low Class A Stockton Ports on Wednesday. He joins Trayson Kubo (Leilehua), who is out with an injury, on the Ports’ staff.

>> After a brutal run of 21 hitless at-bats over six games, outfielder Shane Sasaki has bounced back by going with back-to-back two-hit games. He scored four times and hit his second career homer.

>> The Long Island Ducks released outfielder Breland Almadova (‘Iolani/Hawaii).

Hawaii Baseball Report – Au… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser