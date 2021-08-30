comscore Column: Our pandemic lifestyle can create ‘perfect storm’ for eating disorders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Our pandemic lifestyle can create ‘perfect storm’ for eating disorders

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal for their nutrition column in Crave.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, health professionals have reported an increase in eating disorders, primarily anorexia nervosa that involves self- starvation, extreme weight loss and associated psychological problems. In many respects, pandemic conditions have represented a “perfect storm” for driving this surge in eating disorders. Read more

