Column: Our pandemic lifestyle can create ‘perfect storm’ for eating disorders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, health professionals have reported an increase in eating disorders, primarily anorexia nervosa that involves self- starvation, extreme weight loss and associated psychological problems. In many respects, pandemic conditions have represented a “perfect storm” for driving this surge in eating disorders. Read more

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, health professionals have reported an increase in eating disorders, primarily anorexia nervosa that involves self- starvation, extreme weight loss and associated psychological problems. In many respects, pandemic conditions have represented a “perfect storm” for driving this surge in eating disorders.

Question: How has the pandemic promoted anorexia nervosa?

Answer: The pandemic has led to isolation and loneliness for many of us, with the internet and television as primary sources of interaction and influence. Online content commonly promotes a vegan lifestyle, and television ads for food, weight- control programs and exercise options are pervasive. Put them all together and you have the perfect conditions to trigger an obsession with body image. Amid the chaos and crisis of the pandemic, controlling food and weight can provide a sense of overall control in life.

Q: What are the signs that someone is developing anorexia?

A: Weight loss is an obvious sign. Individuals suffering from anorexia can be extremely thin and still perceive themselves as being too fat. Changes in their eating habits can initially be less noticeable, but avoiding certain foods, loss of appetite and not wanting to eat with others is common. Another common trait of anorexic people is gravitating to only high-fiber foods and eating mostly fruit, or adding lemon to water to attempt to lose weight with water. Consuming such low volumes of food often leads to constipation issues. Obsessive exercise routines are also common.

Q: How can anorexia eating disorders be treated?

A: Preventing an eating disorder begins with not focusing on or kidding someone about their weight (or recent pandemic weight gain). This can be a common trigger for an eating disorder. Instead, develop a family plan to increase physical activity and eat a healthy diet that includes all food types in reasonable amounts on a consistent eating schedule.

Anorexia is highly challenging to treat. Starting treatment early greatly increases the possibility of reversing the condition. Eating disorders are self-perpetuating conditions that rarely improve without ongoing treatment that helps a patient return to normal eating habits, nutrition status and psychology. Normal brain function requires an adequate supply of essential nutrients, and it takes time and ongoing support for someone with an eating disorder to regain regular eating habits and the adequate nutrient supply required for normal, healthy brain function.

Some experts believe it isn’t possible to treat the psychological problems of someone with an eating disorder until their nutrition status returns to normal. That can take months to even years. If you see early signs of eating disorders, speak up, and make it safe to discuss body image and food concerns.

Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S., and Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S., are nutritionists in the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa. Dobbs also works with University Health Services.