comscore Hawaii distance-learning students might get their instruction from teachers out of state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii distance-learning students might get their instruction from teachers out of state

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:52 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / AUG. 13 As an alternative in view of the delta variant surge, the state Department of Education is exploring an option of hiring out-of-state teachers for distance learning of isle students. Students wearing masks walk back to class in socially distant order after outdoor activity at Queen Kaahumanu Elementary School.

With the highly contagious delta variant surging across Hawaii, the state Department of Education is looking to the mainland for teachers to help satisfy increasing demand for online instruction. Read more

