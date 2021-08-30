No disruption from pandemic, Matson Inc. says

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Matson Inc., Hawaii’s largest ocean cargo transportation firm, responded Sunday to “persistent unfounded rumors circulating in Hawaii about service disruption.”

“All Matson operations continue uninterrupted,” the company said in a news release. “Matson continues to maintain its service schedules as normal with three arrivals a week to Honolulu and twice a week calls to each neighbor island port. The company does not foresee any disruption to Hawaii services.”

In July, Matson reported a profit of $162.5 million in the April-June period, up from $32.8 million in the same three months of 2020. The company said the drastically higher profit in the quarter, compared with a year earlier, was mainly the result of Matson increasing serv­ice from China in response to high demand, and continues a trend that began in mid-2020.

On Sunday, Matson said it “is committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure the continuity of service to Hawaii. Matson has strict health protocols in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. … The company has a vaccine incentive in place for employees and to date has seen very low positive case counts among employees.”