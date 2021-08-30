University of Hawaii women’s soccer team blanked in first loss

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team failed to find the back of the net, picking up its first loss of the season, 1-0, against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Hawaii’s scoring drought nearly ended early in the game, as Kelci Sumida appeared to score the Rainbow Wahine’s first goal of the season in the fourth minute. The goal was taken off the board on an offsides call against the ’Bows.

The Jackrabbits scored the lone goal of the game just two minutes into the second half. SDSU’s 47th minute goal was scored by Maui’s Teani Arakawa.

With the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff now complete, the Rainbow Wahine turn their attention to the regular season, beginning with a matchup at Gonzaga at 4 p.m. Hawaii time on Thursday.

Chaminade splits doubleheader

After sweeping a doubleheader in the Hawaii/Alaska Challenge just one day prior, Chaminade lost for the first time this season Sunday, falling in four sets to Alaska Anchorage at McCabe Gymnasium. Chaminade bounced back to claim a split with a four-set victory over the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks.

Chaminade lost the first match in frustrating fashion, with four set-point opportunities in the first set, another in the third, and a rally from a 22-16 deficit to tie it at 23-all in the fourth. All three sets were ceded to the visiting Seawolves, who won the match 27-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23.

The Silverswords were led by Brooklen Pe’a’s 14 kills. Marcelle Butler pitched in with 13 kills. The match high in kills went to Alaska Anchorage’s Eve Stephens, who finished with 15.

Chaminade turned things around in the second game, taking down the Nanooks 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11. With the game tied late in a must-win set four, the Silverswords went on a 5-2 scoring run to send the game to a fifth set.

Pe’a again led the team with a match-high 20 kills. Kyra McCain added 15 kills. Rilee White led Alaska Fairbanks with 11 kills.