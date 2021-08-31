A light in the dark

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re looking for an adventure that’s truly unique or exotic, you don’t have to go abroad — just to a hidden venue within the 96734 region.

Gaslamp’s location is known to some, but still a mystery to others, even though the venue has been open for four years. With some research, you can find the address and website, along with the menu. But other details — like the exact entrance and password to enter — are still an enigma, but that’s part of the restaurant’s intrigue, according to bar manager/cocktail artist Clark Dean.

“That’s the cool thing about speakeasies — you want the mystique,” he says. “We rely solely on word-of-mouth.”

The word “speakeasy” implies liquor-forward cocktails and an extensive alcohol menu. But Dean refers to the hidden gem — which was inspired by San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, known for its lively nightlife — as a jazz and cocktail lounge.

“It was a transition over time, moving from cocktails to a fully developed food menu,” he says. “Our culinary and cocktail program and live jazz, plus the hidden venue, set us aside from more corporate spaces. We’re attracting clientele that appreciates what we offer most — an impressionable experience that ties in with some big city aspects.”

Both the food and cocktails menu change seasonally; the most recent beverage menu launched last week. At the top of the menu are lighter, fruitier libations, and as you work your way down, the list progresses to liquor-forward concoctions. One thing all the drinks have in common, though, are unique names.

“To start out the evening, the brightness of the sparkling wine in the Side Ewok has some exotic appeal,” Dean says. “It’s light, delicious and refreshing. Mother Mayhem features locally distilled Ko Hana rum; with the Jamaican Smith & Cross, lilikoi, pineapple, lime and liquor 43, this comes together as a nice, bright tiki cocktail.”

If you want something a little more straightforward in presentation but still robust, opt for The Girl with the Lock, which includes Toki Japanese whiskey, matcha, joto yuzu, plum and shiso.

“It’s got some heat from the Japanese whiskey base, but also incorporates other Asian-inspired ingredients,” Dean says. “It’s a different style from some of the other darker, whiskey-forward drinks to round out our selection.”

If you don’t find something on the drink menu that suits your fancy, don’t worry — that’s what the Dealers Choice is for. Tell your bartender your drink preferences, and leave it up to the expert cocktail artists to create something tailored especially for you.

“It’s a great way to allow for a more impressionable experience and make sure the guest is enjoying the blends throughout the evening,” Dean says. “I’m always happy to accommodate guests’ personal preferences.

“We are a destination venue for open-minded clientele, which offers us a lot of creative freedom to try new things,” he adds. “I feel like people anticipate a more creative experience and appreciate the details when they come here; they are visiting on that premise, as opposed to checking out a new restaurant and knowing what to expect.”

Gaslamp’s new wine list launched the same day as its most recent cocktail offerings, and it features a good blend of New World options with Old World wines, according to Dean.

“We have a sommelier-certified team member,” Dean says. “We’re fortunate to have him on board. He’s able to bring in some additional wines from our personal cellar, in addition to this new wine list that we launched to coincide nicely with the surf-and-turf experience.”

Speaking of surf and turf, Gaslamp’s most recent food menu was updated last month with popular specials that are now available nightly. Newer menu items include the King Arthur — a two-course dinner featuring beef Wellington and snow crab claws soaked in a garlic butter sauce — and lobster risotto, made with Caribbean lobster, sea asparagus, mascarpone, Hamakua mushrooms and blistered heirloom tomatoes.

“The King Arthur is back by popular demand,” Dean says. “You get the snow crab claws followed by the filet mignon, which is encrusted with puff pastry. It’s served with mushrooms and the black truffle demi-glace poured over the top is delicious.

“The lobster risotto ties in nicely as an a la carte accompaniment for the steaks,” he adds. “You can order it alongside (your meat) for that surf-and-turf experience.”

When it comes to signature dishes, you can’t go wrong with the iconic “French Laundry” — a swinging Japanese wagyu tomahawk that’s dry aged, carved tableside and served with beef-fat mashed potatoes — or the Yacht, a smörgåsbord of seafood selections that rotate, based on availability.

“The Yacht is the Eiffel Tower of seafood towers,” Dean says. “We round it out with crustacean selections from both local waters and from around the globe. Currently, we’re featuring Goose Point oysters from British Columbia, red shrimp from Argentina, Caribbean lobster tails, colossal king crab legs from Alaska, Norwegian langoustines and local ahi poke. It’s a generous portion to share.”

During your visit, be sure to look up every now and then — you might catch the silhouette of a jazz musician playing a soothing saxophone medley.

“We try to book live jazz performances every night,” Dean confirms. “You can expect live jazz from 7:30 p.m. onward. People seem to enjoy the saxophone, and the sounds fill out the space while allowing guests to enjoy their interactions.”

Gaslamp’s first seating is at 4 p.m. and the last seating is at 10 p.m. Due to pandemic-related restrictions — like limited seating to reduce capacity in the venue — all customers are required to order an entrée. For more information or to make a reservation, visit gaslamphi.com.

Gaslamp

26 Hoolai St., Kailua

808-483-0564

gaslamphi.com

4 p.m.-close daily

Instagram: @gaslamphi