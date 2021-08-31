comscore Breaking all the boundaries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Breaking all the boundaries

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 2:26 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    This will ‘guac' your world Carnitas come with the option of a spicy red sauce or green salsa verde.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A 4-ounce pour of Dancing with Miranda

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Quesadillas ($9) with various fillings

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Carnitas taco with salsa verde ($3.50)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Chef Rian Mikiaa-Lee oversees the trompo, where pork is spit-grilled to make al pastor tacos accented with pineapple.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Tacos al pastor ($4) are a specialty every third Saturday of the month at Broken Boundary Brewery.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Roasted poblano and veggie taco ($3.50)

There's no logic to obsession. For every person with a passion for sports card collecting, Pokémon or K-dramas, there's another who could not care less about the object of their fascination. Read more

