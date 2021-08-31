comscore Mochi to da max | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mochi to da max

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 1:51 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Much ado about mochi Poi mochi balls ($10) are always freshly fried.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Butter mochi, ube butter mochi and assorted stuffed mochi (various prices)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Owners Kaipo and Shayna Kaehu with their family

Keep your eyes peeled for Da Mochi Mobile. Da Mochi Guys are known for their fresh mochi and often did pop-ups around the island. Read more

