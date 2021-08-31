Mochi to da max

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keep your eyes peeled for Da Mochi Mobile. Da Mochi Guys are known for their fresh mochi and often did pop-ups around the island. Since January, business owners Shayna and Kaipo Kaehu launched a food truck called Da Mochi Mobile.

“As a pop-up, we were limited in how much mochi we could make,” Shayna says. “We wanted to offer more of our fresh product and be able to serve the amount that was on demand.

“‘Da Mochi Guys’ business name came from our customers,” she adds. “We were originally called Sweets by Ks, because all of my children’s first names start with K. But a lot of our customers would come to our pop-ups and say, ‘We’re looking for the mochi guys.’”

With Da Mochi Mobile fully operational, the Kaehus expanded their menu.

“A lot of people requested us to do stuffed mochi ice cream,” Shayna says. “Ours is called Broken Mochi ($7). It’s a deconstructed version with two layers of chichi dango mochi bites with ice cream in the middle.”

Da Mochi Mobile usually has haupia ice cream, but you can also find specials like Kona coffee and a rotating monthly flavor like mint.

Another popular treat is the truck’s Poi-Pia ($8), which is haupia ice cream with freshly fried, slightly crispy poi mochi cut into small pieces.

At the start of each month, Da Mochi Mobile usually participates in What the Truck? in Waikele. That’s where they launch the featured mochi flavor of the month.

“For September, we’re kicking off fall with our fall faves sampler packs,” Shayna says. “They cost $14 and include pumpkin mochi, custard butter mochi and pumpkin crunch.”

Other popular stuffed mochi flavors include Cocoa-tilly, Cookie Butter crunch and kulolo.

“Cocoa-tilly is our version of Liliha Bakery’s Coco Puffs,” Shayna says. “Our Cookie Butter is a little crunchier; it’s a housemade crunch made from Biscoff cookies. The fresh kulolo is outsourced from Kauai, so we get that shipped here every week.”

Other mochi fillings include Oreo, brownie and more. You can find Da Mochi Guys’ products in Kalapawai Market’s Kapolei and Waimanalo stores.

For updates to Da Mochi Guys’ schedule and location, follow the biz on Instagram (@damochiguys).

Da Mochi Guys

Instagram: @damochiguys

How to pay: Cash, all credit cards, PayPal, Venmo

How to order: In person only; first come, first served