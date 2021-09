Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

White chocolate pumpkin premium shortbread cookies are back at Honolulu Cookie Co. starting today, Sept. 1. These pineapple-shaped treats are hand dipped in white chocolate.

The sweets will be in Honolulu Cookie Co. stores in individual packages at the a la carte stations. The 16-piece single flavor gift box ($19.95) will be exclusively available online. This seasonal flavor is only available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Visit honolulucookie.com to learn more.

Stick to this

Big Island Candies just added peanut butter as a filling flavor to its popular line of baked manju. The treat is now available in both Big Island Candies’ retail stores and online.

The newest flavor features rich, creamy peanut butter encrusted in a crispy cookie shell. The 6-ounce box contains eight individually wrapped pieces ($10.75). Previously, the Hilo-based company created two variations of the Japanese sweet, swapping out the traditional bean paste with pineapple and chocolate.

“People just love our manju,” states Sherrie Holi, president and chief operating officer. “We released three frozen, bake-at-home flavors during the pandemic, which were met with overwhelming demand, and decided to add a third already-baked version for those who prefer immediate gratification.”

Call the Ala Moana store at 808-946-9213 or visit bigislandcandies.com to order online.

Something’s brewing

Hawaii-based Lion Coffee unveiled a new product line of ready-to-drink cold brew coffees, conveniently available in 11-ounce cans at select convenience stores and grocery retailers across the state.

The new Lion cold brew coffees come in the following flavors: Lion Classic Cold Brew, Lion Vanilla Macadamia Cold Brew, Lion Toasted Coconut Cold Brew and Lion Mocha Cold Brew.

“The cold coffee culture has grown quickly in Hawaii, as many coffee drinkers enjoy drinking refreshing, chilled coffee beverages throughout our warm island days,” states Gerard Bastiaanse, president of Hawaii Coffee Co.

For more info, visit lioncoffee.com or hawaiicoffeecompany.com.

So ‘matcha’ to celebrate

This winter, California-based business Junbi Matcha & Tea is opening its first Hawaii store in Royal Hawaiian Center. The biz is known for its modern, accessible take on matcha.

“Guests who are already familiar with Japanese matcha green tea will appreciate high-quality ingredients Junbi uses in its drinks, while new fans will discover tasty and unique recipes and flavor combinations,” states Marleen Akau, Royal Hawaiian Center vice president and general manager.

Established in 2017, Junbi is a leader in premium-quality matcha green tea. The business is founded by the same team from Shrimp Daddy and Chichi Dango. The four co-founders traveled to farms in Japan to personally oversee the whole process of Junbi’s matcha to ensure the highest quality from the farm to their customers’ cups. Junbi offers an innovative, matcha-centric menu with beverages like yuzu dragon fruit and strawberry matcha.

The Royal Hawaiian Center location menu will include Hawaii-exclusive flavors. For more information about Junbi, visit junbishop.com.