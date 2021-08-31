Hawaii State Federal Credit Union to open 4 in-store branches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union said Monday it will open four new branches inside Safeway stores on Oahu and Maui.

The branches, which will move into the locations previously occupied by Bank of Hawaii, are at the Safeway Kapahulu, Safeway Hawaii Kai, Safeway Kailua and Safeway Kihei. The credit union plans to open its first in-store branch at Safeway Kapahulu by the end of 2021, with the remaining three locations slated for 2022.

“As our credit union continues to grow, we look forward to expanding our presence in Safeway stores across Oahu and Maui to provide more convenient options to bank with us,” Hawaii State FCU President and CEO Andrew Rosen said. “We’re always looking for new ways to better serve our members, whether it’s through the convenience of our mobile app, to having more options for in-person banking. The decision to open branches at some of Hawaii’s most frequented Safeway store locations was a natural next step for Hawaii State FCU.”

The Safeway branches will range in size from 281 to 425 square feet and will feature full financial services, including mortgages and investment services. The four new branches will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hawaii State FCU, founded in 1936, currently has 10 branch locations across Oahu and one branch in Kahului. The new Safeway locations will mark the credit union’s first move to the in-store branch model. The Safeway Kihei location will be Hawaii State FCU’s second branch on Maui.

Hawaii State FCU membership is open to more than 300 local organizations and businesses, and all active and retired employees of the State of Hawaii, City and County of Honolulu and Maui County. For more information about Hawaii State FCU and a full list of branch locations, please visit hawaiistatefcu.com.