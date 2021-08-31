comscore Hawaii State Federal Credit Union to open 4 in-store branches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union to open 4 in-store branches

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union said Monday it will open four new branches inside Safeway stores on Oahu and Maui. Read more

Previous Story
No disruption from pandemic, Matson Inc. says

Scroll Up