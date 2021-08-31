U.S. war in Afghanistan claimed more than 80 service members with Hawaii ties

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than 80 service members from the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force who were either based in Hawaii or from the Aloha State gave their lives during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, according to a Defense Department analysis. Read more

More than 80 service members from the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force who were either based in Hawaii or from the Aloha State gave their lives during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, according to a Defense Department analysis.

Most of the Hawaii losses were experienced by the Army, with at least 48 dead, while the Marines had over 28 fatalities.

On Monday the Pentagon and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted the “end of the American War in Afghanistan.” The conclusion of C-17 cargo carrier airlift evacuations out of Kabul airport “signals the end of America’s longest war,” Austin said in a release.

“We lost 2,461 troops in that war, and tens of thousands of others suffered wounds, seen and unseen. The scars of combat don’t heal easily, and often never heal at all,” he noted.

“As we look back as a nation on two decades of combat and struggle in Afghanistan, I hope that we will do so with as much thoughtfulness and humility as we can muster,” Austin said. “And I know that we will wish for a brighter future for the Afghan people — for all their sons, and for all their daughters.

“Amid these discussions, we must remember our Gold Star families, and the support that we owe them. We must remember the wounded and the family members and the caregivers who still tend to them. We must remember the veterans of this war, those still on duty and those who have hung up the uniform. This country owes them all a profound debt of gratitude.”

On Sunday, members of the community brought flowers and placed them at the Pacific War Memorial at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay in remembrance of the 11 Marines, an Army soldier and a member of the Navy who were killed last week at Kabul airport in a suicide bombing as they helped thousands of Afghans get out.

A contingent of local leaders and government officials, led by state Rep. Patrick Branco, who represents Kaneohe Bay and Kailua, coordinated the tribute, the Marine Corps said. A small, private ceremony was held as the flowers were placed at a war memorial near the front gate of the base.

That evening, a simple prayer service was held at the base chapel “as the base came together to grieve this tremendous loss,” the Marines said.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families and friends of the service members and civilians killed in Afghanistan last week. Mahalo to our community for their support as we mourn together during this time of tragedy,” the base said.

At least 10 service members who listed Hawaii as their home of record died during the course of the war. Sgt. Drew M. Scobie, a Hawaii National Guard soldier, was among them.

Scobie, 25, an aerial sensor operator, was one of three aboard a specialized turboprop RC-12 Guardrail on Jan. 10, 2014, when it likely went into a spin, stall or roll on final approach just under 2 miles from the end of Runway 03 at Bagram Airfield and crashed, an Army investigation concluded.

The Kailua man was killed along with a Wyoming soldier and a civilian in the crash of the twin-engine turboprop aircraft on the night mission.

Scobie left behind his wife, a 5-year-old son and a baby yet to be born.

Army 1st Lt. Jonathan Brostrom was killed in a July 13, 2008, battle while trying to reinforce an observation post in eastern Afghanistan that was close to being overrun.

Nine soldiers died in the battle of Wanat, and an additional 27 were wounded. Brostrom, 24, who grew up in Hawaii and attended Damien Memorial School and the University of Hawaii, was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his bravery.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, on Monday announced the completion of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third- country nationals and Afghans.

The withdrawal signifies both the end of the military component of the evacuation and the end of the nearly 20-year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“It’s a mission that brought Osama bin Laden to a just end along with many of his al-Qaida co-conspirators,” McKenzie said. But it also came at a huge price in lives and U.S. investment.

In the end, U.S. and coalition aircraft combined to evacuate more than 123,000 civilians, “which were all enabled by U.S. military serv­ice members who were securing and operating the airfield,” he said.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the American people today on his decision not to extend the U.S. presence in Afghanistan.

“For now, I will report that it was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned,” Biden said Monday.