U.S. war in Afghanistan claimed more than 80 service members with Hawaii ties | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. war in Afghanistan claimed more than 80 service members with Hawaii ties

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS In support of the service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan, flowers were placed at the Pacific War Memorial during a ceremony Sunday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

More than 80 service members from the Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force who were either based in Hawaii or from the Aloha State gave their lives during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, according to a Defense Department analysis. Read more

