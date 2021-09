Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First responders were ­dispatched to The Plaza at Waikiki, 1812 Kalakaua Ave., at around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to find two seniors, an 86-year-old woman who was living at the center, and her 92-year-old husband, who was visiting, both with gunshot wounds. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ­pronounced both dead at the scene.

Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes said Tuesday afternoon at a news conference that the husband had signed in at the center to visit the woman and that they were alone in a visiting area when witnesses heard gunshots.

HPD found a weapon and a note at the scene but did not reveal what was on the note.

HPD said the identities of both people involved will be revealed once the Honolulu Medical Examiner can positively identify them.