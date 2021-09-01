comscore Cardax Inc. makes several moves to reduce costs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cardax Inc. makes several moves to reduce costs

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.

Cardax Inc. said Tuesday that it is refocusing its business strategy on its anti-inflammatory astaxanthin dietary supplement ZanthoSyn and restructuring its board of directors as it seeks to reduce its corporate cost structure. Read more

