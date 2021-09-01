comscore Hawaii traffic-related fatalities continue to surpass those from 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii traffic-related fatalities continue to surpass those from 2020

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Ed Sniffen: </strong> <em>The state Department of Transportation’s deputy director for highways says a spike in motorcycle fatalities is often seen with a rise in gas prices</em>

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM HI traffic jam in the afternoon. Photo taken from Queen Emma St. overpass.

The state has tallied 60 traffic-related fatalities in the first eight months of this year, surpassing numbers from the same time in 2020 as an upward trend continues. Read more

