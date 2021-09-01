Hawaiian Electric debuts EV web tool

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric has launched Charge Up Hawaii, an interactive web tool to better understand customers’ mobility needs and see where they think electric vehicle charging stations are needed in their communities.

Charge Up Hawaii, built on a story map platform, features a short survey and an interactive map where visitors can drop a pin to suggest a location for a future EV charging station. Charge Up Hawaii also includes an overview of efforts underway to electrify transportation in Hawaii and links to videos, articles and websites. Visitors to the site who complete the survey will be eligible to participate in a $100 gift card raffle.

The number of electric passenger vehicles on Hawaii’s roads has been steadily increasing, with more than 15,000 registered statewide today. Hawaiian Electric estimates that in 2030 more than 3,600 public charging stations will be needed at workplaces, shopping centers, parks and multiunit dwellings so that future EV users have dependable charging solutions.

For more information, go to chargeuphi.com.