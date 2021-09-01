comscore Hawaiian Electric debuts EV web tool | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric debuts EV web tool

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric has launched Charge Up Hawaii, an interactive web tool to better understand customers’ mobility needs and see where they think electric vehicle charging stations are needed in their communities. Read more

