Hawaii News

Hawaiian homestead subsistence farming project breaks ground

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.
  STATE DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William Aila Jr. shows the property during the groundbreaking Monday on Hawaii island.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

    Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William Aila Jr. shows the property during the groundbreaking Monday on Hawaii island.

A new kind of Department of Hawaiian Home Lands subdivision — small farmland homesteads — should be done this time next year about 5 miles south of downtown Hilo. Read more

