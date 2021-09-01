Hawaiian homestead subsistence farming project breaks ground
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:22 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STATE DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS
Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William Aila Jr. shows the property during the groundbreaking Monday on Hawaii island.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree