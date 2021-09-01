comscore Hawaii football team hope to be at full strength vs. Portland State Vikings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii football team hope to be at full strength vs. Portland State Vikings

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

Because of COVID-19 contact-tracing protocol, eight top-tier defensive linemen and a starting linebacker were limited to only two full University of Hawaii football practices during the two weeks leading to the season-opening, 44-10 road loss to UCLA in the Rose Bowl, coach Todd Graham confirmed on Tuesday. Read more

