comscore Editorial: Step up support for TMT project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Step up support for TMT project

  • Today
  • Updated 6:53 p.m.

When it comes to the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), the Canary Island’s loss should be Hawaii’s gain. But it will take renewed resolve from Hawaii government leaders to support and help shepherd through the stalled $2.4 billion project for Mauna Kea — one that holds much promise for Hawaii’s economy, as well as for astronomical breakthroughs to benefit mankind. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Releasing more inmates?

Scroll Up