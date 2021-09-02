Editorial: Step up support for TMT project

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), the Canary Island’s loss should be Hawaii’s gain. But it will take renewed resolve from Hawaii government leaders to support and help shepherd through the stalled $2.4 billion project for Mauna Kea — one that holds much promise for Hawaii’s economy, as well as for astronomical breakthroughs to benefit mankind.

The ongoing search by the nonprofit TMT International Observatory to find a site for its 180-foot-tall, cutting- edge telescope suffered its latest setback recently, when a Spanish judge overturned an agreement for the scope to be built on public land near La Palma’s highest summit. TMT is eyeing La Palma as its back-up site, after recent years when the project ran into protests at Mauna Kea, which remains its preferred, preeminent location.

There, as here, concerns over land use have prompted TMT opposition — on La Palma, by environmentalists who claim an improper public-lands concession; on Hawaii island, by Native Hawaiians who claim Mauna Kea to be sacred ground. The Spanish ruling is expected to be appealed by TMT and others.

Where this leaves Hawaii in its bid for TMT is both as clear as ever, yet frustratingly mired.

Clear — because TMT, if done right, will advance scientific knowledge as it also becomes a welcome source of economic and educational activity for the Big Island.

But mired — since the dramatic protests that stopped work in July 2019 would surely respark if TMT attempts to restart construction here.

One major change since then, though, is the devastation done to Hawaii’s economy by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has renewed calls for diversification beyond tourism. It’s easy to see parallels between today’s economic situation and the 1960s launch of the Mauna Kea Science Reserve, a visionary initiative to boost Big Island recovery after tsunami devastation, via a relatively low-impact new industry.

Astronomy today directly supports about 1,000 jobs in Hawaii, and TMT is forecast to employ some 140 more. The state Land Board permit allowing TMT’s construction included 40-plus conditions ranging from environmental, to cultural, to educational commitments. Among these: an annual $1 million toward education; training and hiring of local workers; and yearly funding for Mauna Kea conservation that starts at $300,000, later increasing to $1 million.

To be sure, past mismanagement of the Mauna Kea reserve, as outlined in state audits such as in 1998 and 2005, continues to raise stewardship doubts. But since those critiques, good-faith efforts have improved use of the mountain — including a decommissioning plan for obsolete telescopes. To overcome prior problems and lax practices, Hawaii officials must uphold promises to upkeep environmental and cultural conditions.

State officials should be stepping up support for TMT at this critical time, as the National Science Foundation (NSF) and others assess funding for U.S. priority projects for the next decade. As much as $850 million from the NSF could be a stake when the funding report comes out later this year from the Astronomy and Astrophysics Decadal Survey, sponsored by the NSF, NASA and U.S. Department of Energy.

Beyond the science, improved outreach and discussions with Native Hawaiian stakeholders have taken place in recent years — and that must be part of the ongoing work for the TMT project. It’s important to note, though, that it’s not all opposition: Many Native Hawaiians supporting TMT have noted the alignment of Mauna Kea astronomy with Hawaiians’ traditions of wayfinding, exploration and discovery.

“As a Hawaiian I recognize that I am a descendant of some of the best naked-eye astronomers the world has ever known,” said the late Chad Kalepa Babayan, renowned navigator and Hokule‘a voyage captain. “It is culturally consistent to advocate for Hawaiian participation in a field of science that continues to enable that tradition and a field of work we ought to lead.”

Hawaii’s governor and others should be solidly reaffirming their support for TMT. Respect for the aina can, and should, coexist with stellar science.