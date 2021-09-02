comscore Enrollment at Hawaii’s public schools declines for second year in a row | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Enrollment at Hawaii’s public schools declines for second year in a row

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

The pandemic has taken a toll on the enrollment at Hawaii’s public schools as the student population has dipped significantly for the second year in a row. Read more

Previous Story
Cardax Inc. makes several moves to reduce costs

Scroll Up