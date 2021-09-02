comscore Hawaiian Airlines helping resettle Afghan refugees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Airlines helping resettle Afghan refugees

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.
  • HAWAIIAN AIRLINES A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A-330 aircraft sat on the tarmac Wednesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport prior to its departure to assist with the relocation of Afghan refugees.

No refugees from the U.S. pullout in Afghanistan are yet scheduled to relocate to Hawaii, but Hawaiian Airlines on Wednesday rejoined the airline industry effort to help thousands of them resettle in America. Read more

