Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A monthlong virtual celebration of Hawaii History Month, sponsored by the Hawai‘i Pono‘i Coalition, kicks off today with a commemoration of what would have been Queen Lili ‘ uokalani’s 183rd birthday. Read more

A monthlong virtual celebration of Hawaii History Month, sponsored by the Hawai‘i Pono‘i Coalition, kicks off today with a commemoration of what would have been Queen Lili‘uokalani’s 183rd birthday.

Music, chant, prayer and hula will be part of a pre-taped observance at Iolani Palace that includes palace tours and hookupu (offerings) from each of the Hawaiian islands. “Hau‘oli La Hanau e Lili‘uokalani” will be shown at 10 a.m. today at hawaiiponoi.info, facebook.com/hawaiiponoi and on ‘Olelo Community Media channel 53.

It is part of the coalition’s 15th annual Onipa‘a Celebration and Hawaiian History Month, which for the second year in a row will feature virtual components due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A panel discussion, “Nana i ke Kumu: A Healer in Every Home,” will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. Friday, examining hooponopono, “the practice of making right, setting one’s course towards righteous actions to return balance to our families,” according to a news release.

Other panel discussions will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and 6 p.m. Fridays throughout the month. Topics include the collective work being done on wide range of environmental and social justice issues affecting all who live in Hawaii; Hawaiian health and historical and other perspectives on infectious diseases in Hawaii; and screening of a trailer on the “Lili‘u Project,” created by University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Creative Media Arts Department, as well as scenes from two youth operas composed by Herb Mahelona for Lili‘uokalani.

For more information and the complete schedule, visit hawaiianhistorymonth.org.