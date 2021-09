Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UHA Health Insurance has announced one promotion and two hires.

>> Kali McDonald was promoted to senior client services liaison. She joined the company in 2018 as a client services liaison.

>> Naomi Hew and Mark D.R. Mendoza were hired as client services liaisons. Hew has 35 years of experience in customer serv­ice, including posts at various Waikiki hotels. Mendoza has spent the past 15 years in education, most recently as a special education teacher for the state Department of Education.

Lanakila Pacific has announced the addition of Michael Morales to its board of directors. Morales is the chief operating officer for Business Solution Technologies, a firm that provides consulting and information technology. Lanakila Pacific helps build independence and an improved quality of life for individuals with cognitive, physical, social or age-related challenges.

