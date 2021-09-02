comscore Short-term rental bill gets first public hearing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Short-term rental bill gets first public hearing

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.

A measure that would change the restriction of a short-term rental to 180 days, from less than 30 days, attracted over 350 virtual attendees with mixed opinions during a five-hour meeting Wednesday in a public hearing held by the Honolulu Planning Commission. Read more

