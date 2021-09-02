comscore State-owned firm delinquent on Kakaako housing fees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State-owned firm delinquent on Kakaako housing fees

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The residential building in the Honuakaha complex that is next to the old brewery building makai of Kawaiahao Cemetery has an $800,000 maintenance fee debt. “It’s a difficult situation,” said Deepak Neupane, who learned of the problem after he was hired as the executive director for the Hawaii Community Development Authority. “We need to fix it. We’ll figure it out.”

A state agency hasn’t been a good neighbor to condominium owners in a mixed-use building complex it largely owns in Kakaako, racking up a roughly $800,000 maintenance fee debt. Read more

