State-owned firm delinquent on Kakaako housing fees
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:17 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The residential building in the Honuakaha complex that is next to the old brewery building makai of Kawaiahao Cemetery has an $800,000 maintenance fee debt. “It’s a difficult situation,” said Deepak Neupane, who learned of the problem after he was hired as the executive director for the Hawaii Community Development Authority. “We need to fix it. We’ll figure it out.”