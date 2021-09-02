comscore After an opt-out 2020 season and shutdowns at every turn, Portland State is ready to play | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

After an opt-out 2020 season and shutdowns at every turn, Portland State is ready to play

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Coach Bruce Barnum says his team is excited and “looking forward to getting this thing going.”

    Coach Bruce Barnum says his team is excited and “looking forward to getting this thing going.”

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Portland State quarterback Davis Alexander played the entire 2019 season with a subluxed left (non-throwing) shoulder and he estimated the shoulder popped out of joint at least 20 times that season.

    Portland State quarterback Davis Alexander played the entire 2019 season with a subluxed left (non-throwing) shoulder and he estimated the shoulder popped out of joint at least 20 times that season.

There was the stopover to buy lottery tickets, the visit to Alcatraz, the late-night runs to McDonald’s and In-N-Out Burger, the tour of the Pendleton Rodeo Museum, and a day trip to the Oregon Wildlife Safari. Read more

