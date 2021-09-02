After an opt-out 2020 season and shutdowns at every turn, Portland State is ready to play

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There was the stopover to buy lottery tickets, the visit to Alcatraz, the late-night runs to McDonald’s and In-N-Out Burger, the tour of the Pendleton Rodeo Museum, and a day trip to the Oregon Wildlife Safari. Read more

But because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the “Americana Tour” — Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum’s team-bonding activities — will not include visiting Pearl Harbor, snorkeling at Hanauma Bay or attending a luau when the Vikings arrive in town in advance of Saturday’s game against Hawaii.

“I tried, but because of the pandemic, everything shut me down,” Barnum said, noting the Vikings’ focus is to “stay masked up” and remain healthy in Hawaii.

The Vikings are hoping to avoid a repeat of 2020, when their season was postponed and then all but canceled. Because of restrictive protocols in Oregon, PSU was the last Division I team to be cleared to play. The Vikings opted out of the Big Sky’s 2020 season that was pushed to the spring. The exception was agreeing to play Montana in a spring exhibition on April 17.

“We kind of looked at it as our spring game,” quarterback Davis Alexander said. “Instead of playing against each other, we got to play another team. It’s always fun to hit a team with a different-colored jersey other than yourself every day.”

Barnum acknowledged the Vikings, who had not had a team practice from March 2000 through February 2021, would be at a disadvantage against Montana. But playing the game meant receiving an additional 10 practices. “That’s why we did it,” Barnum said.

Montana dominated, 48-7, but the Vikings received game experience and much-needed training. “Everything about spring football was a positive except the score of that game,” Barnum said.

Barnum said the Vikings regained their wind and rhythm when he gave the team a two-week break to reconnect with their families ahead of training camp. But during the break, a player developed symptoms consistent with a coronavirus infection. That player and 23 teammates who had been around him were placed in isolation for 10 days. After that period, the players were tested and then cleared to practice.

“It’s good to be back on the practice field,” Barnum said. “The kids are excited. The program’s excited. We’re looking forward to getting this thing going.”

Barnum noted Alexander embodies the no-huddle offense’s rugged personality. Alexander played the entire 2019 season with a subluxed left (non-throwing) shoulder. Alexander estimated the shoulder popped out of joint at least 20 times that season. “There were a couple times he came up to me on the sideline and said, ‘hey, Coach, can you pop this in really quick?’” recalled Barnum, who replied, “I’m not popping your shoulder. Go see a trainer.”

Alexander said: “They usually left it up to me or the trainers to get it back in.”

PSU is an FCS program whose scholarships are capped at 67. The NCAA allowed last year’s seniors to return for a “super senior” year, which would have allowed teams to exceed the scholarship cap. But Barnum said the program did not have the financial means to award more than 67 scholarships. UH, as an FBS member, has 85 scholarship players.

Barnum said this is one of two games against FBS opponents in which the Vikings will be heavy underdogs. But in a speech this week, Barnum implored his team to remain focused and confident.

“The key for us for games like this,” Barnum told his players, “is make sure Hawaii doesn’t beat us before we get there. I can’t have you going into this, ‘oh, geez, look how good they are. Look at 55 (nose tackle Blessman Taala), how he’s blowing up everybody he plays against, or 53 (linebacker Darius Muasau), or 5 (safety Khoury Bethley).’ They’ve got some dudes. It doesn’t matter. You’ve still got to play the game. Anything can happen.”

Barnum added: “That’s how we approach a game like this.”