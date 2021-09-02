Sports Friday’s Saint Louis vs. Punahou matchup postponed By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Two weeks into the ILH football season and the league has yet to play a full slate of games. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Two weeks into the ILH football season and the league has yet to play a full slate of games. Friday’s marquee game at Aloha Stadium between No. 1 Saint Louis and No. 4 Punahou has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, school officials confirmed Wednesday. The first game of the scheduled doubleheader between Damien and Kamehameha II will remain at 5 p.m., according to a Damien official. Last week, ‘Iolani shut out the Monarchs 28-0 and the Buffanblu came back late to defeat Kamehameha 33-28. A game between Saint Louis II and Pac-Five last week was postponed, also due to COVID-19 protocols. The Raiders are still scheduled to host the Wolf Pack, who will make their season debut Friday at 3:15 p.m. at Kozuki Stadium on the ‘Iolani campus. Saint Louis, which lost to nationally ranked Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas on Aug. 20, was expecting to play its first game in Hawaii since defeating Kahuku in the 2019 Open Division state final, 45-6. The Crusaders have won 35 straight games against Hawaii opponents. Their last loss was to the Buffanblu, 33-20, in September 2016. Saint Louis has won the last five ILH Open Division championships. Previous Story Hawaii football team hope to be at full strength vs. Portland State Vikings