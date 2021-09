Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former University of Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, is expected to be back, according to general manager Brett Veach.

According to arrowheadpride.com, Veach told media members on a Zoom call Wednesday that Kemp could contribute on Week 1 when the Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12.

“He’ll be back. He’ll be back,” said Veach on Zoom. “I would anticipate him being back on the active roster, and we’ll have a corresponding move at a certain time here. We have some different areas to do different things, but I’d expect it’s safe to say that Marcus Kemp’ll be back here and be ready to contribute — hopefully, Week 1.”

Kemp caught six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs’ three preseason games. He will be entering his fifth season with the Chiefs. Mostly a special teams player, Kemp has two career receptions (one each in 2018 and 2020).

NFL teams cut their roster from about 80 to 53 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, teams could sign free agents to a 16-man practice squad.

In moves or non-moves involving other Hawaii players:

>> Former UH receiver Rico Bussey was signed to the Steelers practice squad.

>> Former UH defensive back Trayvon Henderson was signed to the Bengals practice squad.

>> Farrington graduate Breiden Fehoko, a defensive lineman who finished his college career at LSU, was signed to the Chargers practice squad.

>> Former UH receiver Keith Kirkwood was signed to the Panthers practice squad.

>> Two NFL veterans, former UH linebacker Jahlani Tavai and Lahainaluna alum Hercules Mata’afa, were not signed to practice squads on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Tavai was cut by the Detroit Lions, who drafted the former Warriors star in the second round in 2019. Mata’afa was waived by the Vikings. Other former UH players who were released Tuesday but not signed to practice squads on Wednesday were defensive back Rojesterman Farris (cut by the Packers) and wide receiver Trevor Davis (released by the Falcons).