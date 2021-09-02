comscore Ranked teams await Wahine volleyball team on Utah road trip | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ranked teams await Wahine volleyball team on Utah road trip

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Last week’s lessons serve as preparation for this week’s test. Over the opening weekend of the women’s volleyball season, Hawaii lamented tight sets that slipped away in a loss to Marquette and converted the experience into a sweep of Texas A&M. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii football team hope to be at full strength vs. Portland State Vikings
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 2, 2021

Scroll Up