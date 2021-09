Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Island Insurance Cos. has appointed Diane Inouye to vice president of its Commercial Insurance Division. She is currently president of IC International, Hawaii’s premier wholesale provider of excess and surplus lines insurance. Inouye will continue her role as president of IC International in addition to her duties as vice president of Island’s Commercial Insurance Division. She has over 35 years of experience in the insurance industry. She joined IC International in 2014 as executive vice president and was promoted to president in 2017.

Finance Factors has announced the promotion of Rob Nelson from senior executive vice president to president. Nelson succeeds former President Steven Teruya, who has been appointed vice chairman of the company. Nelson was formerly senior executive vice president with responsibility for running corporate strategy. He has 14 years of experience in the financial serv­ices, retail and semiconductor industries.

