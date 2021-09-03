comscore Police increasing checkpoints through holiday weekend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Police increasing checkpoints through holiday weekend

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

Police officers across the state are increasing impaired-­driving checkpoints through the holiday weekend to stop bad behavior on Hawaii’s roadways and help alleviate the strain on first responders taxed by the response to COVID-19. Read more

Previous Story
Enrollment at Hawaii’s public schools declines for second year in a row

Scroll Up