Police increasing checkpoints through holiday weekend

Police officers across the state are increasing impaired-­driving checkpoints through the holiday weekend to stop bad behavior on Hawaii’s roadways and help alleviate the strain on first responders taxed by the response to COVID-19.

Police are noticing drunken driving arrests rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, and public officials are urging revelers to stay sober or develop a legal plan for partying that includes a designated driver and accounts for current state and county emergency orders. Officers are stepping up patrols, increasing staffing and strategically setting up checkpoints on every island to get impaired drivers off the road.

“This Labor Day weekend I beg, plead and cajole everyone to be responsible, exercise caution and as always do not drink and drive. Police will be heavily enforcing drunk driving and COVID rules,” Mayor Rick Blan­giardi told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “In addition, large gatherings have already been suspended and I want to alert the public we will be ticketing any and all people participating in large gatherings this weekend.”

Through Thursday, Honolulu police arrested 1,888 people for impaired driving, compared with 2,132 in 2020, 3,760 in 2019, 4,098 in 2018 and 4,160 in 2017. There have been 34 traffic-related fatalities on Oahu as of Aug. 30.

Statewide, of the 81 fatal crashes in 2020, speeding was a factor in 32% of them, while 47% of the drivers in those fatal incidents tested positive for alcohol, drugs or both.

“We have not yet reached pre-pandemic numbers, but every impaired driver is dangerous. Since 2016, drugged driving has accounted for more fatal traffic collisions than drunk driving in the state of Hawaii,” said HPD Capt. James Slayter of the department’s Traffic Division, in a statement provided to the Star-Advertiser. “The Hono­lulu Police Department would like to remind everyone to commute safely, not only over the holiday weekend, but also for the remainder of 2021 and beyond. If your holiday festivities include alcohol please be responsible. If you plan to celebrate, please celebrate with a plan to make sure you make it home safely.”

Speeding and racing have also been problematic, and state Department of Transportation officials and police are asking drivers to slow down and refrain from illegal street races. In the past five years, there were more than 400 motor vehicle collisions on Oahu that ended in fatal or critical injuries. Speed was a contributing factor in more than one-third of those incidents, according to police.

“Our speed-related citations and arrests in 2021 are slightly lower than the year to date 2020 statistics. But the numbers are still alarmingly high as compared to 2019 and years past,” Slayter said. “Excessive speeding and racing alone are already extremely dangerous activities.”

The number of arrests for excessive speeding more than doubled from January to May 31, 2020, compared with the same period in 2019. There were 253 speeding arrests in 2019 during that period and 591 in 2020. As of May 31 there have been 496 speeding arrests this year. Racing arrests jumped from 36 in 2019 to 69 in 2020, and there have been 66 through May 31 of this year.

“The majority of fatal crashes are related to entirely preventable factors. People that choose to drive impaired, speed, or drive distracted put themselves and their communities at risk,” said state Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “This is especially true now that our health care systems are taxed. We urge everyone to remember that the rules of the road are there for good reason and to use good judgement when driving.”

DOT, HPD, the Hawaii Police Department, Maui Police Department, Kauai Police Department and MADD Hawaii are executing the “No Excuses” campaign this weekend to promote safe driving habits. Family members and the friends of people killed by drunken or speeding drivers will join volunteers to wave signs urging drivers to slow down and stay sober. Public serv­ice announcements are planned for television, radio and social media.

The increased checkpoints in every county are in support of MADD Hawaii’s “Saturation Saturday,” a nationwide effort to curb impaired driving.

“In Hawaii we know we have a problem. We’re all very concerned about COVID. We’ve been locked down for a year and half. We all want to get out and celebrate but we want people to be responsible and make smart choices,” MADD Hawaii Victim Services Specialist Theresa Paulette told the Star-Advertiser. “Never get behind the wheel of a car or boat if you’ve been drinking. Be responsible. Plan ahead. You don’t want a tragedy and you don’t want to get arrested for (operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant) either. That’s not good. Have fun, nobody is saying don’t have fun. Be responsible and take alternate transportation to and from.”

Today, Honolulu police will host multiple sign-waving events from 3 to 7 p.m. After the sign-waving, police will set up multiple sobriety checkpoints across the island and increase traffic enforcement, according to HPD’s Slayter.

“For decades, HPD and our community partners have delivered the same message: impaired driving, speeding, and distracted driving are the leading causes for fatal and critical crashes. This is not new information, yet we continue to see these preventable tragedies occur over and over again. Enough is enough,” said Slayter. “To date, we have suffered 56 critical or fatal collisions on Oahu alone. As a community, we can not only do better, we must. The next life lost could be yours or a loved one.”

Honolulu police are asking drivers to obey the following:

>> Don’t drive impaired. Find a ride share, have a designated driver or stay home if you plan to consume anything that can affect your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

>> Don’t speed or drive recklessly. Plan ahead so you are not running late, obey posted speed limits and drive with aloha. There is no need to speed. Slow down and enjoy the journey.

>> Focus on the road. Put the phone and any other distraction away while you operate a vehicle. Taking your eyes off the road for a fraction of a second can make the difference between life and death.