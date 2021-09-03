comscore Rearview: Big Island tsunami survivor recalls harrowing ordeal 75 years later | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: Big Island tsunami survivor recalls harrowing ordeal 75 years later

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES Hilo after the April 1, 1946, tsunami.

    HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES

    Hilo after the April 1, 1946, tsunami.

  COURTESY MARSUE MCGINNIS MCSHANE Left photo, McGinnis, far left, with her seventh grade arts and crafts class at Laupahoehoe School, months before the tsunami hit.

    COURTESY MARSUE MCGINNIS MCSHANE

    Left photo, McGinnis, far left, with her seventh grade arts and crafts class at Laupahoehoe School, months before the tsunami hit.

  COURTESY MARSUE MCGINNIS MCSHANE Leabert Fernandez, left, got a boat and rescued Marsue McGinnis after nine hours in the ocean. They married three months later.

    COURTESY MARSUE MCGINNIS MCSHANE

    Leabert Fernandez, left, got a boat and rescued Marsue McGinnis after nine hours in the ocean. They married three months later.

  "I said, 'Well, it's doing it again, and I hope this is one of the big ones so I can get a ….' But, it came and it just kept coming. It didn't crash. It kept coming and got bigger."

Marsue McGinnis

Tsunami survivor

    “I said, ‘Well, it’s doing it again, and I hope this is one of the big ones so I can get a ….’ But, it came and it just kept coming. It didn’t crash. It kept coming and got bigger.”

    Marsue McGinnis

    Tsunami survivor

Seventy-five years ago an 8.1-magnitude earthquake in Alaska generated a series of tsunamis that hit Hawaii on the morning of April 1, 1946, killing 159 people. Read more

