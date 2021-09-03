Rearview: Big Island tsunami survivor recalls harrowing ordeal 75 years later
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 11:14 p.m.
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
Hilo after the April 1, 1946, tsunami.
COURTESY MARSUE MCGINNIS MCSHANE
Left photo, McGinnis, far left, with her seventh grade arts and crafts class at Laupahoehoe School, months before the tsunami hit.
COURTESY MARSUE MCGINNIS MCSHANE
Leabert Fernandez, left, got a boat and rescued Marsue McGinnis after nine hours in the ocean. They married three months later.
“I said, ‘Well, it’s doing it again, and I hope this is one of the big ones so I can get a ….’ But, it came and it just kept coming. It didn’t crash. It kept coming and got bigger.”
Marsue McGinnis
Tsunami survivor
