comscore Game Day: Portland State vs. Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Game Day: Portland State vs. Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was the victim of fi ve dropped passes in last week’s loss to UCLA.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was the victim of fi ve dropped passes in last week’s loss to UCLA.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Portland State quarterback Davis Alexander ranks fourth in the program’s history in total offense despite losing his junior season to the pandemic.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Portland State quarterback Davis Alexander ranks fourth in the program’s history in total offense despite losing his junior season to the pandemic.

There was a time when offensive innovation originated from the left, with Dennis Erickson, Mike Price, Dirk Koetter and Jeff Tedford crafting attacks in the Northwest and on the West Coast. Read more

Previous Story
Idolized Colt Brennan leads the way in Hawaii’s Circle of Honor
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 3, 2021

Scroll Up