Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gonzaga pulled away in the second half in a 5-0 win over the University of Hawaii soccer team on Thursday in Spokane, Wash. Read more

Gonzaga pulled away in the second half in a 5-0 win over the University of Hawaii soccer team on Thursday in Spokane, Wash.

After the Bulldogs (4-1) took the lead in the seventh minute on a goal by Kate Doyle, the Wahine managed to stay within a goal through 60 minutes. Gonzaga put the match away with three goals within the next nine minutes and the Wahine (0-2-1) remain in search of their first goal of the season.

UH goalkeeper Lauren Marquez made seven saves as Gonzaga put 12 shots on goal to UH’s two. The Wahine continue their three-match road trip on Sunday at Washington State.